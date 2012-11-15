Primetime Ratings: 'Whitney' Returns Down, Matches 'Animal Practice'

NBC premiered the second season of sitcom Whitney on Wednesday to a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, which was down 30% from its Wednesday premiere last year on Jan. 11. The 1.4 rating also matched what the canceled Animal Practice debuted to this fall. Guys With Kids was even with two weeks ago at 1.3 and Law & Order: SVU was down a tenth to a 1.6. Without the benefit of a Voice lead-in, Chicago Fire sank 27% to a 1.6, closer to the rookie drama's average for the season. NBC finished in fourth place with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox won the night as The X Factor was up 12% from last week to a 2.9 from 8-10 p.m.

CBS took second with a 2.7/7. Survivor was down two tenths to a 2.6, Criminal Minds was even with a 3.0 and CSI was up a tenth to a 2.4.

ABC's Nashville, which received a full-season order earlier this week, was down 10% to a 1.8 at 10 p.m. The net's two-hour comedy block was down across the board, with The Middle falling 7% to a 2.5 and The Neighbors dropping 10% to a 1.9. Modern Family was off by 4% to a 4.6 and Suburgatory fell 17% to a 2.4. ABC took third with a 2.5/7.

The CW rounded out the night with a 1.1/3. Arrow was down a tenth with both 18-49s and 18-34s to a 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Supernatural was even with 18-49s at 1.0 and up a tenth with 18-34s to a 1.0 as well.