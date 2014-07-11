Primetime Ratings: ‘Welcome to Sweden,’ ‘Working the Engels’ Premiere Soft

NBC comedy Welcome to Sweden premiered to a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and was followed by the premiere of another new comedy, Working the Engels at 0.7. Both came in well below the 1.3 rating drawn by the debut of the network’s earlier summer comedy Undateable in May. Hollywood Game Night and Last Comic Standing were each down one tenth from last week, at 0.9 and 1.0, respectively. NBC finished third among broadcasters, averaging a 0.9/3.

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.0, up 25% from last week to finish as the night’s top-rated broadcast show. CBS, which aired reruns the rest of the night, finished as Thursday night’s top-rated network, averaging a 1.4/5.

Fox finished second at 1.1/4. Hell’s Kitchen was up 15% at 1.5. Gang Related grew one tenth to 0.8.

ABC finished fourth at 0.8/3. Black Box and Rookie Blue each gained one tenth to 0.7 and 0.9, respectively. NY Med grew 29% to 0.9.

The CW drew a 0.3/1 with reruns.