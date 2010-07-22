Primetime Ratings: Wednesday Reality Shows Down

Fox narrowly won the night with So You Think You Can Dance, which was down 9% to a 2.1/7, preliminary adults 18-49.

NBC was second (2.0/6) with America's Got Talent, which slipped 16% from last week to a 2.6/8, and Minute to Win It (1.8/6), down 14%. Talent was the most-watched show of the night with 9.9 million viewers.

CBS was third with a 1.7/5. Big Brother posted a 2.2/8, down 4% from last week.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.1/4 for repeats of its comedy block and Castle.

Two hours of America's Next Top Model on The CW brought the net to fifth place with a 0.4/1.