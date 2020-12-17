Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Paces Fox

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, with the finale of The Masked Singer setting the pace. Fox scored a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. In a distant second was CBS at 0.6/4.

The Masked Singer took up all of Fox’s prime. The season four winner was...spoiler coming...LeAnn Rimes. Last week, a singalong episode of The Masked Singer, with no one voted out, got a 1.0. The week before, it scored a 1.6.

CBS had the season finale of The Amazing Race, as...another spoiler coming...Will and James got the jackpot, and got engaged. It went up a tenth for a 0.8. SEAL Team and SWAT both got a 0.5, SEAL Team down a tenth and SWAT flat.

ABC and NBC both scored a 0.5/3. ABC had two hours of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 0.6, mostly flat with last week’s 0.7 and 0.6, and For Life at a flat 0.4.

NBC had Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at 0.4 and Saturday Night Live Christmas Special across two hours at 0.4 and 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.1 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, then Falsa Identidad at 0.2 All three lost a tenth.

The CW got a 0.1/0. The Devils finale got a level 0.1 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun followed.