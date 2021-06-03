Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox on Top With 'MasterChef' Return
'Crime Scene Kitchen' falls without 'Masked Singer' leading in
Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as the season starter for MasterChef led Fox to a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind were ABC and Univision at 0.4/3.
The new season, known as MasterChef: Legends, opener scored a 0.6. Crime Scene Kitchen lost 43% from its premiere, when it had The Masked Singer finale leading in, for a 0.4.
ABC had Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid both up a tenth for a 0.5. A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.3.
On Univision, it was Diseñando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at 0.4, Diseñando up a tenth and Si Nos Dejan level with its premiere. La Hija Del Embajador posted a flat 0.3.
CBS and NBC both earned a 0.3/2. CBS had Kids Say the Darndest Things at a flat 0.4 and SWAT reruns.
On NBC, it was Chicago repeats across prime after the shows had their finales last week.
Telemundo posted a 0.2/2. Exatlón Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli both lost a tenth for a 0.2 apiece. Café Con Aroma De Mujer stayed flat at 0.2.
The CW had a 0.1/1. Kung Fu scored a 0.1, as did the Nancy Drew season finale. Both stayed level.
