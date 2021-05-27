Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox on Top With ‘Singer’ Finale

Fox won the Wednesday ratings battle thanks to The Masked Singer. Fox earned a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. That beat NBC’s 0.8/6.

It was the season finale of The Masked Singer, which went up 18% for a 1.3. The opener for Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by Joel McHale, did a 0.7.

NBC had the finales for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. All three did a flat 0.8.

ABC and CBS got 0.4/3s. ABC had the premieres of Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid both at 0.4. A Million Little Things scored a level 0.3.

CBS had Kids Say the Darndest Things up 33% to 0.4, and the finales for SEAL Team got a 0.5 and SWAT a 0.4, both level with last week. SEAL Team shifts to Paramount Plus next season.

Univision posted a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/2. On Univision, two hours of Disenando Tu Amor lost 25% for a 0.3. La Hija Del Embajador stayed level at 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli both went up a tenth to 0.3. Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer scored a 0.2, down 50% from its premiere the night before.

The CW put up a 0.1/1. Kung Fu and Nancy Drew both earned a 0.1, Kung Fu flat and Nancy up a tenth.