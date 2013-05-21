Primetime Ratings: Weak Debut for 'Goodwin Games'

Fox premiered new comedy The Goodwin Games Monday to a 0.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers at 8:30 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The debut was surrounded by repeats and Fox finished in fourth with an overall 0.6 rating/2 share.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.9/8, as The Voice fell 11% to a 3.4 and Revolution matched last week's 1.9 rating.

ABC was second in the demo with a 2.1/6, but first in total viewers with 12.1 million. Dancing With the Stars rose 25% to a 2.5 and new procedural Motive premiered to a 1.4 rating and 6.8 million total viewers at 10 p.m.. That was down 30% from what Castle ended its season in that time slot last week (2.0).

CBS aired the series finale of Rules of Engagement for a 1.8, which was down 14% from its last episode two weeks ago. Hawaii Five-0's season finale was up 11% from last week to a 2.0, but fell 26% from last year's finale. It was supposed to follow the season finale of Mike & Molly, but CBS pulled that episode due to its Tornado-themed plot. CBS ended in third with a 1.9/5.

The CW rounded out the night airing back-to-back episodes of Oh Sit!. The 8 p.m. episode was even in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s with a 0.3 rating in each, while the 9 p.m. drew a 0.2 in both.