Primetime Ratings: 'Wayward Pines' Struggles Against Finales

Fox's long-delayed limited series Wayward Pines got off to a rough start against season finales on other networks.

Wayward Pines launched to just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and fewer than 3.8 million total viewers at 9 p.m., though it held all of Bones' lead in, which was down a tenth from last week. Fox finished in fourth overall with a 1.0 rating/4 share.

ABC led the night (1.8/6) with a pair of season finales. Scandal wrapped its season with a 2.3 rating, down 32% from last year, but up a tenth week-over-week. Grey's Anatomy was also up a tenth from last week for its season finale with a 2.2, which was down slightly from last year's season ender. American Crime was even with a 1.0.

CBS was second with a 1.6/6. The Odd Couple wrapped its debut season with a 1.8, even with last week, while Elementary rose 9% for its finale to a 1.2.

NBC's The Blacklist limped to the end of its second season with a 1.5 rating, tumbling 42% from last year's Voice-aided closer. Blacklist was up for the second straight week however. Dateline was up 10% from last week to a 1.0. NBC was in third with a 1.1/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/2. Both Reign (0.4) and The Vampire Diaries (0.7) were up a tenth from last week for their season finales.