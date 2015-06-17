Primetime Ratings: Warriors’ Title Caps Off Highest-Rated Finals for ABC

The Golden State Warriors’ Game 6 victory, which gave the franchise its first title in 40 years, capped off a record-breaking NBA Finals for ABC and easily led Tuesday with a 6.2 rating/20 share among adults 18-49 in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Tuesday’s game notched a 15.9 overnight household rating, the highest of the series and the highest for a Game 6 ever on ABC; the six-game series averaged a 13.9 overnight rating, up 31% from last year (five games) and is on track to be ABC’s best NBA Finals since it first aired it in 2003.

ABC will have final numbers later on Wednesday.

Fox’s coverage of the United States’ victory over Nigeria in the FIFA Women’s World Cup averaged a 1.7 rating from 8-10 p.m.; Fox will also have more official numbers on Wednesday.

NBC placed second with a 1.9/6. America’s Got Talent dipped a tenth to a 2.2, while I Can Do That fell three tenths to a 1.3.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.