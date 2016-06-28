Primetime Ratings: ‘Warrior’ Grows for NBC

High-energy offerings from NBC, including Olympic trials and American Ninja Warrior, paced the network to the Monday title among broadcasters. NBC scored a 1.7 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. U.S. Olympic trials, featuring swimming, did a 1.2 while American Ninja Warrior grew 6% to 1.9.

ABC was next up at 1.5/6, with The Bachelorette at 1.9 and Mistresses at 0.7, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS showed a 0.7/3, with reruns leading into BrainDead’s flat 0.5.

Fox had a 0.6/2, with So You Think You Can Dance up 13% at 0.9, and Houdini & Doyle at a flat 0.4.

On the CW, repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway? tallied a 0.4/2.