Primetime Ratings: ‘The Wall’ Powers NBC

NBC newcomer The Wall had a big night, its 1.7 in adults 18-49 a 42% gain on its performance the night before. That set NBC up for the win among broadcasters with a 1.7 rating and a 6 share. Chicago Fire dropped 6% to 1.6 while Chicago P.D. did a 1.7, well above the 1.2 it did in its last airing.

CBS put up a 1.5/5, ABC a 1.2/4, Fox a 1.0/4 and The CW a 0.2/1.

On CBS, NCIS was a flat 1.8 while Bull grew 7% to 1.5. NCIS: New Orleans was a flat 1.2.

ABC’s comedies had a good night. The Middle grew 6% to 1.7, American Housewife was up 7% to 1.6, Fresh Off the Boat climbed 17% to 1.4 and The Real O’Neals ticked up 11% to an even 1.0.

Fox’s New Girl rated a 1.1, up 38%, and The Mick a 1.3, before a repeated Bones. Mick had premiered at a 2.8 Sunday with football leading in.

The CW repeated The Flash before a new No Tomorrow scored a flat 0.2.