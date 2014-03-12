Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Wins the Night for NBC

The Voice drew a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, making it the evening’s top broadcast show. The mark was a season low for the music competition, which declined 17% from last week. About a Boy declined 16% to 2.1. Growing Up Fisher declined 5% to 1.8. Chicago Fire grew 5% to 2.0. NBC was the night’s top network with a 2.4 and an 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 1.4/4. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. grew 11% from last week to 2.0. The Goldbergs was even with last week at 1.5. Trophy Wife was up 13% from last week at 0.9. Mind Games increased 50% from last week to 0.9.

CBS aired reruns to finish third with a 1.3/4.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.1/3. Glee declined one tenth from last week, tying a series low at 0.9. New Girl was down 13% from last week at 1.3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine fell one tenth to 1.2.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. The Originals increased one tenth from last week to 0.9, and drew a 0.8 in the network’s target 18-34 demo. The network also reran an episode of Supernatural.