Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Tops Rerun-Heavy Monday

The Voice led all broadcast shows among viewers 18-49 on a Monday night stacked with holiday specials and reruns. The NBC singing competition drew a 2.7 demo rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last Monday. State of Affairs was also up one tenth at 1.6. NBC was the night's top broadcaster with a 2.3 rating and 7 share.

ABC finished second with a 1.5 / 4. Special CMA Country Christmas drew a 1.6, up one tenth of a point from last year’s broadcast. Castle was down 12% from last week at 1.5.

Fox was third at 1.2 / 4. The midseason finale of Sleepy Hollow drew a 1.5, up one tenth of a point from last week.

CBS averaged a 1.1 / 3 with reruns. The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. Specials Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer and Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown each drew a 0.4.