Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Topples 'The X Factor'

Airing head-to-head for the first time since early this season, NBC's The Voice once again beat Fox's The X Factor. NBC's reality hit drew a 3.7 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m., toppling X Factor's 2.6. NBC won the night (3.2 rating/9 share) as new drama Chicago Fire benefited from the stronger lead-in, rising to its best rating with a 2.3, up 44%.

Fox finished in fourth.

ABC nipped CBS for second with a 2.8/7, and saw improvements across the board. The Middle was up 8% to a 2.8 and new comedy The Neighbors rose 11% to a 2.1. Modern Family improved 12% to a 4.7 and Suburgatory went up 21% to a 2.9. At 10 p.m., Nashville was up 11% to a 2.0.

CBS finished with a 2.7/7. Survivor drew a 2.7, up 8% and Criminal Minds hit a 3.0, a 3% improvement. CSI, however, tied its series low rating of 2.3, falling 4%.

The CW's Arrow continued its successful early run, matching its best rating with 18-49s at 1.3, up 30% from last week. It improved even more with 18-34s, rising 43% to a 1.0. Supernatural was up two tenths in both demos to a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.