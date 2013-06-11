Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Ties Performance Show Low

NBC won Monday night with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice fell 3%

from last week to ties its series low for performance shows with a 3.2. New

game show The Winner Is... previewed to a 1.9 rating and 6.6 million

total viewers at 10 p.m.

ABC was in second with a 1.6/5. The Bachelorette

stayed at last week's series low of 1.7, while Mistresses rose 17% from

its premiere to a 1.4.

Fox aired only a new episode of The Goodwin Games at 8:30 p.m., which shed 14% to a 0.6. The network also aired an episode of Anger Management, landing the network in fourth with an overall 0.7/2.

The CW's Oh Sit! improved two tenths to a 0.4. The

network finished with a 0.3/1.

CBS aired repeats.