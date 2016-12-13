Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Ticks Up for NBC Win

NBC was top of the broadcast pops on a soft Monday, posting a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice was up 10% to 2.2 and Timeless tallied a flat 1.2.

CBS did a 1.2/4, ABC a 1.1/4, Fox a 0.5/2 and The CW a 0.3/1.

Kevin Can Wait decreased 7% to 1.4 on CBS, and Man With a Plan landed a flat 1.2. 2 Broke Girls too was flat at 1.2, and The Odd Couple grew 11% from its last airing to 1.0, before Scorpion slipped 8% to 1.1.

On ABC, two hours of The Great Christmas Light Fight did a flat 1.3 before a repeat of The Great American Baking Show.

Fox was in repeats.

The CW scored a 0.3 with Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer before a fresh Greatest Holiday CommercialsCountdown at 0.2.