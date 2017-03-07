Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Strong Enough to Winon NBC

NBC took the Monday title among broadcasters with a 2.2/8, as The Voice scored a 2.7, down 13% from last week, and Taken a 1.3, off 19% from its premiere.

Next was ABC at 2.0/7, as The Bachelor did a 2.2, down 8%, before the two-hour The Bachelor: The Women Tell All scored a 1.8.

CBS did a 1.1/4. After a few repeated comedies, a new Superior Donuts did a flat 1.2. CBS then went back to repeats.

Fox weighed in at 0.9/3, as 24: Legacy scored a 0.9, down 10%, and APB did a flat 0.8.

The CW tallied a 0.5/2, with Supergirl at a flat 0.7 and then a repeat.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision was good for a 0.7/3 while Telemundo did a 0.6/2.