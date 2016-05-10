Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Stays Strong to Pace NBC

NBC snagged top broadcast ratings Monday, with The Voice scoring a flat 2.1 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and Blindspot a 1.4, up 17%. That gave NBC a 1.9 for the night, and a 6 share. Next up was ABC at 1.5/5, CBS at 1.3/5, Fox at 0.9/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.

ABC had Dancing With the Stars at 1.7, down a tenth, and Castle at 1.1, up a tenth.

CBS aired a double run of Mike & Molly at 1.6 and 1.7, up 23% and 21%, respectively, then a Big Bang Theory repeat, then The Odd Couple at a flat 1.3. At 10 p.m., Person of Interest rated a 1.0, down 17% from what it did on a different night in its season premiere.

On Fox, Gotham rated a flat 1.2 and Houdini & Doyle a 0.6, down a tenth from its premiere.

CW’s Reign rated a 0.3, as did Jane the Virgin; both were flat.