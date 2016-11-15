Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Stays Strong for NBC Victory

The Voice led NBC to a Monday win, the unscripted staple doing a flat 2.3 rating in adults 18-49, while drama Timeless scored a 1.2, up 9%.

NBC averaged a 2.0 rating in 18-49 across prime, per Nielsen’s overnights, alongside a 7 share. ABC did a 1.4/5, CBS a 1.3/4, Fox a 1.1/4 and The CW a 0.6/2.

The broadcasters were up against Monday Night Football on ESPN.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars drew a flat 1.6 and drama Conviction grew 14% to 0.8.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait slipped 6% to 1.6 and Man With a Plan dropped 7% to 1.3. 2 Broke Girls was off 14% to 1.2 while The Odd Couple lifted 11% to 1.0. Drama Scorpion grew 9% to 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham scored a flat 1.2 while Lucifer did a 1.1, up 10%.

On CW, Supergirl climbed 14% to 0.8 while Jane the Virgin played to a flat 0.5.