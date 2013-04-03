Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Up Slightly, Boosts 'New Normal' Finale

NBC ended the freshman run of The New Normal on

Tuesday with back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m., with the earlier episode

rising 46% from the previous week to a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 9:30 p.m. episode dipped 26% to a 1.4 (but

was still a tenth higher than last week). The season-ender was boosted by The

Voice at 8 p.m., which rose two tenths to a 4.3.

At 10 p.m., Smash was down a tenth to a 0.9. NBC won

the night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share.

ABC took second with a 1.7/5. Splash sank another 18%

to a 1.4, Dancing With the Stars declined 8% to a 2.2 and Body of

Proof fell a tenth to a 1.5.

In third was Fox with a 1.6/4. Hell's Kitchen and The

Mindy Project were each down a tenth to a 1.9 and 1.4, respectively.

CBS was in third (and first in total viewers with 9.54

million, despite airing mostly repeats) with a 1.4/4. Golden Boy was

down a tenth to a 1.3.

The CW aired repeats.