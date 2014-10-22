Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Down

With game one of the World Series airing on Fox Tuesday night, NBC’s The Voice drew a 3.1 live-plus-same day rating, finishing as the night’s top-rated entertainment show, but down 9% from last Tuesday. Marry Me was down 17% to 1.9. About a Boy was down 18% to 1.4. Chicago Fire was even with last week at 1.9. NBC averaged a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

The San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 in a World Series game that was never close. The game drew 12.2 million total viewers, down 16% from last year and tying it with 2012's game one, also featuring the Giants, as the least viewed opener in World Series history.

CBS averaged a 2.1/6. NCIS was down one tenth from last week at 2.4. NCIS: New Orleans was up 9% from last week. Person of Interest was even with last week at 1.5.

ABC averaged a 1.2/4. Selfie was up one tenth from last week at 1.1. Manhattan Love Story was down 22% from last week at 0.7. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hit a series low at 1.5, down 12%. Forever gained one tenth of a point to 1.2.

The CW averaged a 1.1/3. The Flash was down 18% at 1.4 and Supernatural declined one tenth of a point to 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash was even with last week at 1.3 and Supernatural was down one tenth at 0.9.