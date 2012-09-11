Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Returns Slightly Below Finale

The third season premiere of NBC's The Voice returned

to a 4.1 rating with adults 18-49 on Monday night, according to Nielsen, down

5% from whereit ended its sophomore season in May.

The two-hour telecast, the show's first berth in fall, of

course didn't come close to matching the 6.6 rating it turned in for its firstMonday telecast following the Super Bowl last February.

Ryan Murphy's freshman comedy The New Normal turned

in a moderate 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo following The Voice. The series

moves to its regular Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. timeslot Tuesday night.

The premieres led NBC to win the night with an overall 3.4 rating/9 share.

Fox's cooking show

finales landed the network in second with a 2.5/7. Both Hell's Kitchen

and MasterChef were even with last year's finales at a 2.5 and 2.6,

respectively.

Andy Murray's

victory in the 2012 U.S. Open Tennis Men's Final bled into CBS' repeat-filled

lineup, giving the network a third-place 1.4/4.

ABC came in fourth

with a 1.1/3. The third-season finale of Bachelor Pad sunk to its

lowest-rated finale of 1.3, down 35% from last year.

The CW aired a new L.A.

Complex for a 0.3, same as last week, and finished with a 0.3/1.