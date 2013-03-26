Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Returns Up; 'Revolution' Dips Slightly
NBC welcomed the return of The Voice and Revolution to
its Monday lineup, with the singing competition drawing a 4.7 rating with
adults 18-49, up 12% over its fall premiere, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The debut, featuring new judges Usher and Shakira, also averaged 13.36
million viewers from 8-10 p.m.
Freshman sci-fi drama Revolution also came
back after four months off down 7% to a 2.7, though it won the 10 p.m. hour.
NBC got back on top Monday with an overall 4.0 rating/11 share.
ABC's Dancing With the Stars fell 28% from last
week's premiere to a 2.3 rating from 8-10 p.m., although it nipped The Voice
in total viewers with 14.08 million. Castle was down a tenth to a 2.1,
putting ABC in third for the night with a 2.2/6.
CBS took second with a 2.4/6. How I Met Your Mother
declined 10% to a 2.7 and Rules of Engagement fell 9% to a 2.1. 2
Broke Girls rebounded a tenth from last week to a 2.9 and Mike &
Molly rose 8% from last week's series-low to a 2.6. At 10 p.m., Hawaii
Five-0 fell a tenth to a 2.0.
Fox's The Following held up OK against the stiffer
competition, losing 8% to a 2.3, while Bones dropped 9% to a 1.9. Fox
ended up in fourth place with a 2.1/6.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. The Carrie
Diaries was down a tenth to a 0.4 in the net's targeted 18-34 demo, while
remaining even with 18-49s at a 0.4 as well.
