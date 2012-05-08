PrimetimeRatings: 'Voice' Performance Finale Leads NBC to Win

Airing the

performance finale of The Voice's second season, NBC took back the

Monday ratings crown with an overall 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour episode was down 16% from

last year's performance finale (which aired in June). Smash was up 6% to

a 1.9.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.9/8. 2 Broke Girls ended its freshman run with

a one-hour finale that was down 11% to a series-low 3.2. Two and a Half Men

and Mike & Molly were each down 3% to a 3.7 and 3.1, respectively. Hawaii

Five-0 tied its series low at 2.3, down 8%.

ABC

placed third for the evening with a 2.6/7. Dancing With the Stars fell

7% to a new series-low for performance episodes at 2.6. Castle aired its

fourth-season finale to a 2.5, up 9% from last week but down 24% from last

May's finale. (Note: Dancing With the Stars overran into the 10 p.m.

hour.)

Fox

came in fourth with a 2.0/6. Bones was down a tenth to a 1.9 while House

was even at 2.1.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/1. Hart of Dixie was even in both

A18-49 and A18-34 with a 0.6 and 0.7, respectively. Gossip Girl was down

two tenths in A18-49 to a 0.4 and down three tenths in A18-34 to a 0.5.