Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Performance Finale Up From Last Spring

The performance finale of NBC's The Voice's third

season drew a 4.1 rating with adults 18-49 on Monday, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. That was up 8% from both last week and last spring's

performance finale. The preview of new comedy 1600 Penn drew a 2.3

rating airing out of The Voice, while Take It All was down 32%

from last Monday to a 1.5 (Note: It aired out of The Voice that night).

NBC finished in second with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share.

CBS won the night with a 3.1/8. An hour-long How I Met

Your Mother was up 6% to a 3.4, 2 Broke Girls fell 5% to a 3.5 and Mike

& Molly rose 6% from its last original two weeks ago to a 3.3. At 10

p.m., Hawaii Five-0 was down 4% to a 2.4.

The series finale of The CW's Gossip Girl posted

season highs for the long-running drama, rising two tenths to an 0.8 with

18-49s and 57% to a 1.1 with 18-34s. The retrospective preceding the finale

drew a 0.6 with 18-49s and a 0.9 with 18-34s. The CW finished with a 0.7/2.

Fox edged ABC for third with a 1.2/3. The special DreamWorks'

Dragons: Gift of the Night of Fury drew a 1.5.

On ABC, back-to-back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

drew a 1.0 (down 9%) and a 1.2, which was even with last week's 9 p.m. airing.

The network finished with a 1.1/3.