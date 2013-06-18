Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Performance Finale Dips

NBC easily won Monday with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice's

performance finale was up two tenths from last week with a 3.5, but down 8%

from last spring. The Winner Is... was up 11% from last week with a 2.0

in its second preview; the show makes its official premiere July 11.

ABC was in second as the only other net to air a full lineup

of new programming with a 1.5/4. The Bachelorette fell 11% to a

season-low 1.6 while Mistresses declined 14% to tie its own low of 1.2.

On Fox (0.6/2), The GoodwinGames fell another

17% to a 0.5, its lowest rating so far.

The CW's (0.2/1) Oh Sit! slipped a tenth to a 0.3.

CBS aired all repeats.