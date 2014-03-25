Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice,’ NBC Win Monday Night

NBC’s The Voice drew a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down 12% from last week but still enough to lift NBC to finish as the night’s top broadcast, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Blacklist was up 7% from last week at 2.9. NBC finished with a 3.4 rating and a 10 share.

CBS finished third at 2.0/6. How I Met Your Mother grew 17% from last week at 3.4 in its penultimate episode. At 2.3, 2 Broke Girls was up one tenth from last week. Mike & Molly grew 11% from last week to 2.0. Mom was up one tenth from last week at 1.9. Intelligence was up one tenth at 1.1.

ABC finished second with a 2.1/6. Dancing With the Stars was down 15% from last week at 2.2. Castle was down one tenth at 1.7.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.4/4. Bones and The Following each drew a 1.4, each even with last week.

The CW finished with a 0.3/1. Star-Crossed was even with last week at 0.3. The Tomorrow People was down one tenth from last week, also at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, each show drew a 0.2.