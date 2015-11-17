Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Lifts NBC

The Voice, the star variety competition on NBC, paced the network to a 2.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 9 share. That easily won the night. ABC and CBS trailed with twin 1.6/5s, while Fox scored a 1.1/3 and The CW a 0.5/1.

Two hours of The Voice rated a 3.1 on NBC, down 3% from last week, while drama Blindspot’s 2.3 was up 5%.

On ABC, two hours of Dancing With the Stars scored a 1.8, down 10%, then drama Castle posted a 1.1, up 10%.

Supergirl showed some lift on CBS, its 1.8 up 6% from last week. Scorpion had a 1.6, off 11%, and NCIS: Los Angeles was flat at 1.2. CBS swapped out planned episodes of Supergirl and NCIS: Los Angeles, due to their subject matter, in light of the terrorist attacks in Paris Nov. 13.

Fox had Gotham at a flat 1.6, then Minority Report also consistent with its last airing at 0.7.

It was a good night for The CW. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend rated a 0.4, up 33%, and Jane the Virgin a 0.6, up a healthy 50%.