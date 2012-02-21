Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Leads NBC to Win Monday
NBC won another Monday as The
Voice led the night, with the show slipping just 3% to a 5.8 in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. New drama Smash tumbled 18% to a 2.3, giving the network an overall 4.6
rating/11 share.
CBS followed with an overall 3.5/9, with much of its lineup
improving. How I Met Your Mother was
up 12% to a 3.8, followed by 2 Broke
Girls and Two and a Half Men,
both up 5% to a 4.0 and 4.1, respectively. Mike
& Molly was steady at 3.4, while Hawaii
Five-0 was up a tenth to a 2.8.
Fox's new drama Alcatraz
was down a tenth to a 1.8; House was
also down a tenth to a 2.3. The network ended with an overall 2.1/5.
ABC was in third with a 2.4/6, as The Bachelor remained flat at 2.5. Castle grew 5% to a 2.1.
The CW finished with an overall 0.5/1. Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie
were both steady at a 0.5 and 0.6, respectively.
