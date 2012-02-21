Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Leads NBC to Win Monday

NBC won another Monday as The

Voice led the night, with the show slipping just 3% to a 5.8 in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. New drama Smash tumbled 18% to a 2.3, giving the network an overall 4.6

rating/11 share.

CBS followed with an overall 3.5/9, with much of its lineup

improving. How I Met Your Mother was

up 12% to a 3.8, followed by 2 Broke

Girls and Two and a Half Men,

both up 5% to a 4.0 and 4.1, respectively. Mike

& Molly was steady at 3.4, while Hawaii

Five-0 was up a tenth to a 2.8.

Fox's new drama Alcatraz

was down a tenth to a 1.8; House was

also down a tenth to a 2.3. The network ended with an overall 2.1/5.

ABC was in third with a 2.4/6, as The Bachelor remained flat at 2.5. Castle grew 5% to a 2.1.

The CW finished with an overall 0.5/1. Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie

were both steady at a 0.5 and 0.6, respectively.