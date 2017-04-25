Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC took top ratings honors Monday, cruising to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice did a 1.9, off a tenth of a point from last week, while Taken scored a 0.8, also off a tenth.

ABC was just off the pace at 1.3/5. Dancing With the Stars was off 6% at 1.6 and Quantico did a flat 0.6.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3. CBS was in repeats throughout prime.

Fox had Gotham returning at 0.9 and APB’s 0.7 was a 17% rise over last week.

The CW was at 0.4/1, with Supergirl down 29% at 0.5 and Jane the Virgin off 50% at 0.2.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision was at 0.6/2 on the night, and Telemundo at 0.4/2.