Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Leads NBC to Win for Second Week

NBC took Monday night primetime ratings per Nielsen overnights for adults 18-49 with The Voice for the second week in a row. The network put up a 1.9 and 8 share with seven and a half million viewers. Fox came in second with 9-1-1 which was down from last week.

The Voice alone put up a 2.0 for the last two weeks. Manifest dropped 5% to a 1.7 from last week's 1.8.

Fox stayed steady at a 1.2/5. The Resident fell 10% to a 0.9 and 9-1-1 also slipped a tenth of a point to a 1.4.

ABC moved up to a 1.1 from last week's rating. Dancing with the Stars went up 22% from last week to a 1.1/5. The Good Doctor followed and stayed steady at a 1.2/5 from last week.

CBS came in fourth putting up a 0.9 on the night. The Neighborhood slipped to a 1.1 from last week's premiere of a 1.3. Happy Together also slipped to a 0.9. Magnum P.I stayed the same at a 0.9 and Bull slipped to a 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5 and a 2 share.

The CW put up a 0.2/1 with the iHeart Radio Music Festival which aired from 8-10 p.m. and had less than a million viewers.