Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Leads Monday Night

NBC’s The Voice drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making it the evening’s top-rated broadcast program. The singing competition was down one tenth of a point from last Monday. Drama Night Shift was up 23% at 1.6. NBC was the night’s No. 1 network, averaging a 2.7 rating and 8 share.

ABC and CBS tied for second at 1.8 / 6. On ABC, Dancing With the Stars was down one tenth of a point from last week at 2.0 and Castle was down one tenth at 1.4.

On CBS, 2 Broke Girls led off with a 1.9, down 10% from its last new episode March 9. Mike & Molly was down 10% from last week at 1.8. Scorpion was even with its March 9 showing at 2.0. NCIS: Los Angeles declined 11% from March 9 at 1.6.

Fox aired back-to-back episodes of The Following, each drawing a 1.2, up one tenth from last week’s 9 p.m. episode. The network averaged a four share. The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1 with reruns.