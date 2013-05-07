Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Hits Monday Low for Cycle

NBC's The Voice on Monday drew a 3.9 rating with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 9% from

last week and ties its season low for a Monday episode during the current

spring cycle. Revolution,

meanwhile, was up 17% over last week to a 2.1. NBC won the night overall with a

3.3 rating/9 share.





CBS took second with a 2.2/6. Rules of Engagement and

2 Broke Girls were each flat with last week at 2.1 and 2.6,

respectively. How I Met Your Mother fell 4% to a season-low 2.6 and Mike

& Molly tied its series low 2.2 rating, a decline of 8% from last week.

Hawaii Five-0 rose 12% to a 1.9.





ABC was in third with a 2.0/5, but first in total viewers

with 12.2 million. Dancing With the Stars fell to a new series low for

performance shows with a 1.9, down 10% from last week. Castle was even with

another 2.0.





Fox was in fourth with a 0.7/2, airing the special Rihanna

777 for a 0.8 rating.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. Oh

Sit! fell a tenth from last week to a 0.3 rating in the net's targeted

18-34 demo. It was even with 18-49s at 0.3. 90210 was even in

both demos with a 0.3 in each.