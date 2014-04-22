Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Hits Monday Low

The Voice drew a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night—down 15% from last Monday and hitting a series low for a Monday night episode—to lead all broadcast shows, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Blacklist was even with its last original two weeks ago at 2.8. NBC was the night’s top-rated broadcaster with an average 2.9 rating and 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 2.0 / 6. Dancing With the Stars was down 9% from last week at 2.1. Castle was even with its most recent original March 24 with a 1.8.

CBS came in third with a 1.6 / 5. With a 2.1, 2 Broke Girls was down 9% from last week. Friends With Better Lives shed one tenth at 1.7. Mike & Molly declined 10% to 1.9.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.4 / 4. Bones and The Following were even with last week at 1.4 each.

The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1. Star-Crossed was even with last week at 0.3. The Tomorrow People was down one tenth from last week at 0.3. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, each show averaged a 0.2.