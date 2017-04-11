Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Helps NBC to Win

NBC took the Monday ratings crown, posting a 1.6 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice did a 2.0, down 5%, while drama Taken scored a flat 0.8.

ABC was next at 1.2/5. Dancing With the Stars had a 1.5 and Quantico a 0.6, both flat with last week.

CBS had a 1.0/4. Kevin Can Wait did a flat 1.1, Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts and 2 Broke Girls were all flat at 1.0, and Scorpion was down 9% at 1.0.

Fox had a 0.7/3. 24: Legacy did a 0.8 and APB a 0.6, both flat.

The CW, at 0.6/1, was in repeats.

Among Spanish-language players, Telemundo and Univision both had a 0.6/2.