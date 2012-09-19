Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Up; 'Go On' Steady for NBC

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up 18% from last Tuesday's airing to a 4.7, helping new comedy Go On match last week's time period premiere with another 3.4. The net's other new comedy The New Normal, was down 12% to a 2.2. Parenthood was down a tenth from last week to a 1.8.

The finale of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance drew a 1.6, down 16% from last year's finale. The network finished second.

ABC's two-hour 20/20 special, Best in TV: The GreatestTV Shows of Our Time, drew a 1.6 from 9-11 p.m., giving the network fourth-place 1.4/4.

CBS (1.5/4) and The CW (0.3/1) were in repeats.