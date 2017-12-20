Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice' Finale PowersNBC

NBC took the Tuesday prime ratings title by a mile, with The Voice finale helping the network to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That doubled the score of the runner-up, ABC at 0.9/4.

After a Voice repeat, The Voice finale grew 18% week over week to a 2.0. Last night’s finale improved the show’s May closer by 5%. Its finale last December did a 2.5.

ABC had Olaf’s Frozen Adventure at 1.0, Prep & Landing at 0.9 and two hours of The Year: 2017, hosted by Robin Roberts, at 0.8.

CBS and Fox both posted a 0.5/2. CBS had A Home For the Holidays with Josh Groban at 0.6, then repeats of NCIS and Bull.

Fox had repeats across prime.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. The movie Big Game took up all of CW’s prime.