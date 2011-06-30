PrimetimeRatings: 'Voice' Finale Nets 10.8M Viewers; NBC Cruises on Wednesday

NBC took the

ratings crown Wednesday evening with an overall 3.2 rating/10 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice ended its

rookie season with a 3.5 rating, up 6% from last week, and averaged 10.8

million total viewers. America's Got Talent rose two tenths to a 4.0, and

Love in the Wild, whose premiere was delayed, used the strong lead-ins

for a 2.2, easily winning the 10 p.m. slot.

Fox came in second

with a 1.9/6. The two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell another

tenth from last week.

ABC, which had a

1.2/4, saw its Nightline summer series fall a tenth from last week's

premiere.

CBS (1.2/4) and

The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.