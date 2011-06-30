PrimetimeRatings: 'Voice' Finale Nets 10.8M Viewers; NBC Cruises on Wednesday
NBC took the
ratings crown Wednesday evening with an overall 3.2 rating/10 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice ended its
rookie season with a 3.5 rating, up 6% from last week, and averaged 10.8
million total viewers. America's Got Talent rose two tenths to a 4.0, and
Love in the Wild, whose premiere was delayed, used the strong lead-ins
for a 2.2, easily winning the 10 p.m. slot.
Fox came in second
with a 1.9/6. The two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell another
tenth from last week.
ABC, which had a
1.2/4, saw its Nightline summer series fall a tenth from last week's
premiere.
CBS (1.2/4) and
The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.