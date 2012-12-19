Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Finale Hits Season High; Up 11% From Last Spring

The finale of the third cycle of NBC's The Voice drew

season highs with adults 18-49 and total viewers on Tuesday. The two-hour

telecast drew a 4.9 rating from 9-11 p.m. and 14 million total viewers, up 11% and 18%, respectively, vs. last May's finale. The show returns

in March for its fourth cycle with new judges Usher and Shakira replacing Cee Lo

Green and Christina Aguilera. NBC easily won the night with an overall 4.0

rating/11 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS was in a distant second with a 2.6/7, as its lineup

rebounded from season lows. NCIS was up 18% to a 3.3, while NCIS: Los

Angeles improved 12% to a 2.9. Rookie Vegas rose 7% to a 1.6.

ABC took third with a 1.4/4. Following a repeat of the

holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas, both Happy Endings and

Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 improved from last week. Happy

Endings was up 8% to a 1.3 and Don't Trust the B---- rose 10% to a

1.1. Private Practice was even with last week at 1.2.

Fox aired repeats to finish with a 0.8/2.

The CW re-aired the special It's a Very Merry Muppet

Christmas for a 0.5 with both 18-49s and 18-34s.