Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Finale Hits Low

NBC’s The Voice turned in its lowest rated finale ever Tuesday night, drawing a 3.2 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 20% from the December, 2013 finale. Animated special Elf! Buddy’s MusicalChristmas led off the night for the network, premiering to a 1.3. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 2.6 rating and 8 share.

The season finale of Fox’s MasterChef Junior drew the show’s highest live-plus-same day rating ever with a 1.7 and the largest total audience in show history with 5.5 million viewers. Fox tied ABC—which aired reruns of holiday specials and regular programming—for third place among the broadcast networks with an average 1.2 / 4.

CBS finished second with a 1.8 / 6. NCIS declined 8% from its last new episode on Nov. 25 to 2.3. NCIS: New Orleans was down 17% from Nov. 25 at 1.9. Person of Interest was down 24% from Nov. 25 at 1.3.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 1. The network’s broadcast of the Victoria Secret Fashion Show drew a 0.4, even with last year.