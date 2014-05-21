Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Finale Down From Last Spring

The Voice posted its lowest ratings ever for a finale Tuesday night, averaging a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Ratings for the cycle-six finale were down 25% from last spring’s fourth cycle finale, but up 24% from last Tuesday’s episode. This season, The Voice averaged a 4.1 in the demo, down 16% from last spring. NBC was the night’s top network, averaging a 2.8 rating and 9 share.

ABC came in second with a 2.1/7. The season finale for Dancing With the Stars was down 11% from last spring’s finale at 2.4. Dancing was the night’s top show in total viewers with 14.9 million.

Fox finished third with a 1.2/4. American Idol’s final performance episode drew a 1.7, down 19% from last Tuesday. Reality dating competition I Wanna Marry Harry premiered to a low 0.7 rating, losing 59% of its lead-in.

CBS was fourth at 0.9/3. Specials Judge Judy Primetime and ACM Presents: An All Star Salute to the Troops each drew a 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.8/3. The season finale of Supernatural—the night’s only original scripted offering on broadcast—drew a 1.1, up 38% from last week’s episode. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, the finale drew a 1.0.