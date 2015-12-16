Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Finale Catapults NBC

NBC seized the Tuesday broadcast ratings title, posting a 2.5 score in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That was well ahead of CBS’ 1.7/5, ABC’s 0.9/3, Fox’s 0.5/2 and CW’s 0.3/1.

The broadcast nets were up against a GOP debate on CNN.

The two-hour Voice finale posted a 2.9 rating, same as last May’s finale did, with 12.6 million viewers. It was up 26% from the previous Tuesday’s episode.

A Voice recap episode led off the night with a 1.8.

On CBS, NCIS posted a 2.1, then NCIS: New Orleans a 1.6 and Limitless a 1.3. All three were flat with their previous airings.

ABC went with holiday specials. Toy Story That Time Forgot did a 1.1 and Shrek the Halls a 1.0. I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown, starring Snoopy’s brother, Spike, averaged a 1.0 and a repeat of Shark Tank a 0.8.

Fox aired repeated double runs of Grandfathered and The Grinder, while The CW was in repeats too, with The Flash and iZombie.