Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Finale Catapults NBC
NBC seized the Tuesday broadcast ratings title, posting a 2.5 score in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That was well ahead of CBS’ 1.7/5, ABC’s 0.9/3, Fox’s 0.5/2 and CW’s 0.3/1.
The broadcast nets were up against a GOP debate on CNN.
The two-hour Voice finale posted a 2.9 rating, same as last May’s finale did, with 12.6 million viewers. It was up 26% from the previous Tuesday’s episode.
A Voice recap episode led off the night with a 1.8.
On CBS, NCIS posted a 2.1, then NCIS: New Orleans a 1.6 and Limitless a 1.3. All three were flat with their previous airings.
ABC went with holiday specials. Toy Story That Time Forgot did a 1.1 and Shrek the Halls a 1.0. I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown, starring Snoopy’s brother, Spike, averaged a 1.0 and a repeat of Shark Tank a 0.8.
Fox aired repeated double runs of Grandfathered and The Grinder, while The CW was in repeats too, with The Flash and iZombie.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.