Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Falls to New Series Low

NBC’s The Voice fell to a new series low Tuesday night, dipping 4% from last week to a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Comedies About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher each tied their respective lows, with About a Boy shedding 11% from last week to a 1.7 and Fisher remaining flat with last week’s 1.5. At 10 p.m., Chicago Fire rose 6% from its last episode to a 1.8. NBC finished the night in second place with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share.

CBS led the night with a 2.2/6, returning its lineup from a week off. NCIS rose 14% to a 2.5, while NCIS: Los Angeles was even with last week’s 2.1. Person of Interest rose 6% to a 1.8.

ABC finished in third with a 1.3/4. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was flat with last week’s 1.9. The Goldbergs, returning from a few weeks off, rose 14% to a 1.6 and Trophy Wife improved 13% to a 0.9. Celebrity Wife Swap fell 11% from last week to a new series low 0.8.

In fourth was Fox (fifth among all broadcasters behind Univision) with a 1.2/4. Glee dipped a tenth to a 0.8, while New Girl fell 17% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 1.0. The Mindy Project rose 10% to a 1.1.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. The Originals rose 33% to a 0.8 and 17% in the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.7. Supernatural was up 11% among 18-49s to a 1.0 and up 13% with 18-34s to a 1.0 as well.