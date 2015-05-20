Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Falls to Finale Low

NBC wrapped another cycle of The Voice on Tuesday to lead all broadcasters, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour finale drew a 2.8 rating with adults 18-49, down 15% from both the fall’s run and last spring. While it was up 33% from last week, the rating was the lowest in The Voice’s eight cycles. NBC finished with an overall 2.4 rating/8 share.

The season finale of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was down slightly from last spring with a 2.3. Earlier, the second night of The Bachelorette’s premiere was down two tenths from Monday to a 1.9. ABC was in second with a 2.2/7, but led among total viewers.

The CW (1.0/3) finished The Flash’s rookie season with a 1.4, down a tenth from last week, while iZombie matched last week’s 0.7.

On Fox (1.3/4), Hell’s Kitchen matched last week's 1.2 rating; a second episode at 9 p.m. rose a tenth to a 1.3.

CBS aired repeats.