Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Down but Still Tops for NBC

NBC managed to hit a high ratings note for the third Tuesday

in a row thanks to The Voice. The

ratings for the battle round fell 19% to a 4.6, but it was still the top show

of the night. The Peacock earned an overall 3.3 rating/9 share with the adults

18-49 demo. In the 8-10 p.m. timeslot, The Biggest

Loser: Couples delivered a 2.6, down a tick from last week's one-hour

episode.

CBS was second with a 2.8/8. NCIS dipped 5% to a season-low 3.5, NCIS: Los Angeles fell 3% to a season-low 2.8, and The Good Wife dropped 17% to a 2.0.

Fox had a 2.7/8 in the demo, good for third place. Glee was down a tenth to a 3.6, Raising Hope climbed 22% to a 2.2, and Traffic Light was up 27% to a 1.4

(though it won't be enough to save it from cancellation).

ABC followed with a 2.4/7. The Dancing With the Stars results show climbed 7% to a 3.2 and Body of Proof rose a tenth to a 2.1.

The CW had a 0.5/2 for One

Tree Hill (0.6) and Hellcats (0.5),

which were both steady with adults 18-49.