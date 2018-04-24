Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down But Still Strong Enough For NBC Win

NBC was top scorer in Monday ratings, as The Voice, while it was down, still led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 1.2/5 that ABC tallied.

The Voice slid 12% to 1.5 across two hours, then Good Girls dropped 10% to 0.9.

ABC had American Idol up 8% to 1.4 across two hours, as the judges narrowed the group down to the final 10, then The Crossing posted a flat 0.7.

CBS was good for a 0.9/4. It had repeated comedies, then The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special at 0.8.

Fox did a 0.8/3. Lucifer rated a flat 0.7 and The Resident was down 11% to 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1, with Supergirl at 0.4 and iZombie at 0.2, both down a tenth of a point from last week.