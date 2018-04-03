Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Down But Still Leads NBC to Win

NBC took the top ratings prize Monday, as The Voice led the network to a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.3/5 that ABC posted.

The Voice dropped 5% from last week to 1.9 and Good Girls was a flat 0.9.

ABC had American Idol down 13% for a 1.4 while drama The Crossing, about refugees seeking asylum from a war-torn country that turns out to be America in the future, premiered at 1.0.

CBS did a 0.9/3, with repeated comedies leading into Living Biblically, which was up 14% for a 0.8, and then an NCIS repeat.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2, both same as last week.

Fox was at 0.4/1 with repeats of Lucifer and The Resident.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.4 and the special Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day at 0.3.