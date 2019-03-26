Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down But NBC Still Wins Easily

NBC won the top spot in Monday prime ratings, The Voice leading to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/5 that Fox scored.

ABC was a hair behind at 1.0/4 and CBS did a 0.7/3.

The Voice lost 6% for a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Enemy Within scored a flat 0.8.

Fox had The Resident at 0.9 and 9-1-1 at 1.2, both dramas flat.

On ABC, American Idol grew 9% to 1.2 from 8 to 10 and The Fix slid 14% to 0.6.

CBS had The Neighborhood at a level 1.0 and Man With a Plan dropped 11% to 0.8, then Magnum P.I. went up 17% to 0.7. Special The Mueller Report did a 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Arrow got a level 0.3 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat followed.