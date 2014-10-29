Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down Against World Series

Facing competition from game six of the World Series on Fox, The Voice drew a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 15% from last week’s episode, but finishing as the night’s top broadcast entertainment show. Marry Me was down 13% from last week at 1.6. About a Boy was down 14% at 1.2. Chicago Fire was down 11% at 1.7. NBC finished third among the broadcast networks, averaging a 2.0 rating and 6 share.

In game six, the Kansas City Royals’ 10-0 drubbing of the San Francisco Giants drew an 8.9 metered-market household rating. The seventh and final game of the series will take place Wednesday night in Kansas City.

CBS’ NCIS was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.5. NCIS: New Orleans was down a tenth at 2.3. Person of Interest was up a tenth at 1.6. CBS came in second with a 2.1 / 6.

ABC finished fourth with a 1.3 / 4. Special The Great Halloween Fright Fight drew a 1.1. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was up one tenth of a point at 1.7. Forever was down a tenth at 1.1.

The CW averaged a 1.1 / 3. The Flash was down 13% from last week at 1.3. Supernatural was down one tenth of a point at 0.8.