Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down a Tick But NBC Pulls Out Win

NBC got top score in the Monday prime ratings race, The Voice leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 1.2/5 put up by ABC.

NBC had The Voice down 6% at 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the premiere of Deal or No Deal at 1.0.

On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight did a flat 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor went up 17% to 1.4.

CBS was at 0.8/3. The Neighborhood scored a flat 1.1 and Happy Together fell 11% to 0.8. Repeated comedies followed, then Bull was down 13% to 0.7.

Fox did a 0.5/2 with repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

Univision was at 0.5/2 too, with Jesus leading the way.

The CW got a 0.4/2. Arrow rated a 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.3, both shows flat.

Telemundo did a 0.4/1.